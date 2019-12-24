NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Justin Bieber has announced his 2020 tour including a stop on July 15 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Ticket information is unavailable at this time.

Bieber's new single, Yummy, is dropping on Jan. 3, with a new album and docu-series to come later in 2020.

You can pre-save Yummy at www.justinbiebermusic.com/tour.

