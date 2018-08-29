NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A 47-year-old man was found stabbed after a disturbance on Pike Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

North Little Rock Police responded to a disturbance shortly after 2 a.m. near 1100 Pike Ave. when they found Joseph Lee Venson with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m.

The death is North Little Rock's 11th homicide this year.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5, investigators with the North Little Rock Police Department charged 20-year-old Jasmine Ayers for her involvement in the Aug. 29 stabbing death of Joseph Lee Venson.

After being interviewed by detectives, Ayers confessed to her involvement in Venson’s death.

Ayers has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. She is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. She will appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 6.

© 2018 KTHV