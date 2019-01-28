The City Services Building in downtown North Little Rock could be up for sale soon. On Monday, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith will discuss the idea with council members during the City Council meeting.

“Our downtown has got a lot of energy and we want to take advantage of that energy right now, and we have develop-able property, which a lot of downtowns don’t, so I’m excited about any opportunities that some developer might bring us,” said Mayor Smith.

Mayor Smith said during Monday’s City Council Meeting that he hopes council members will approve a contract with Newmark Moses Tucker Partners to list and sell the city services building on Main Street.

“All we’re doing is starting the process tonight,” said Mayor Smith. “If we do get an opportunity to develop it, it will have to the council for future approval.”

He said that ideally, the building and the parking lots surrounding it will be sold to a developer who will tear it down completely and put up a new building for mix use for living space commercial and retail.

“I would never approve a project that would not tear that building down,” said Mayor Smith. “That building needs to go and take that building space and all that parking lots and do something exciting with it.”

Mayor Smith said that could include more parking space to accommodate the businesses downtown.

“A parking garage was, of course, one of the very first things that came up, so if we have the density that we want we will probably have to build a parking garage,” he said.

He said the employees that are currently housed in the services building will be moved to other city-owned spaces.

“The IT department will probably relocate with our police department -- and there are other areas. When our detective bureau will move into our new building, we’ll probably move two or three of those departments into the old detective bureau,” said Mayor Smith.

If the building does get sold, Mayor Smith said the money will go to good use.

“When we sell property we usually take it and re-invest it in some matter so I’m sure there won’t be any difference in that,” said Mayor Smith.