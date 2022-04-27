North Little Rock program bringing IDs to underserved communities

An ID is one of the smallest, but most significant items that a person can have. A new North Little Rock program is working to bring them to underserved communities.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — An ID is one of the smallest, yet significant items that you can keep on you.

An identification card is needed essentials such as a bank account, having bills in your name, and even picking up your children from school.

With how crucial of a tool it is, the city of North Little Rock is partnering with local organization, Seis Puentes to register IDs for those who need them.

Their target audience are those who have immigrated, the homeless, and the elderly.

"For us, I think it's just a way to look at folks that might not feel like they belong here and to say 'you do belong,' we want you to be a part of our community," said Raul Fernandez, executive director of Seis Puentes.

He said they've been serving local immigrants and the Latinx community for the last 20 years.

In collaboration with the city, Seis Puentes is working to create a bond, showing that those in the underserved communities are valued as a neighbor.

The city of North Little Rock is partnering with Seis Puentes for a new ID program to serve immigrants, those who are homeless & the elderly.



"We want to have all of our citizens, identify all of them that we can. We want them all to be apart of everything in our community. We have so many opportunities," said Shara Brazear with the city.

Through stronger relationships and deeper connections, the city hopes to create opportunity between local groups and North Little Rock police, North Little Rock School District, and the Chamber of Commerce.

Alongside that, Brazear said this program will also stimulate the local economy, increasing spending and allowing for check accounts to be opened at local banks.

People can enroll their kids in North Little Rock schools, open up a business, and apply for city and private jobs.

"The city will have a better representation of the demographics for the Hispanic and underserved communities in North Little Rock, so we'll have a better ability to serve them," said Brazear.

For those interested in getting identification, the cost to get an ID is $15.

They're set to start distribution in mid-May during the following times:

Monday-Friday (daytime) 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday-Friday (evenings) 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays (daytime) 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.