NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some bikers in North Little Rock are fighting to get a rule changed that is getting them kicked out of a popular skate park.

At the Riverview Skate Park, you can find skateboarders and bikers alike.

"We've been coming since we first started and that was back in 2012,” biker Justin Moody said.

But according to park rules, bikes are not allowed.

"I think everybody should be able to come to the park. It's for skaters, but everybody is just out here trying to have fun,” Zackary Estes said.

Owner of Angry Dave's bike shop, David Larson said the no bike rule was not being enforced until recently.

"It would be different if there were thousands and thousands of bikers but we're talking 30 kids tops that are being asked to leave the public park,” Larson said.

He said people sometimes complain bikes tear up the concrete, but these days the bikes are padded with rubber. And from his understanding, the park was originally built for everyone.

"I sat in on the original meetings and it was a public skate park for bikes and skateboards,” Larson said.

Moody and Estes said the “no bikes allowed” sign is too high and people do not notice it.

"We've always had the sign there, but what would happen is people would tear the sign off. What I did was tell them to put it up 8 to 10 feet high,” North Little Rock Parks and Rec director Terry Hartwick said.

Hartwick said says the no bikes rule was put in place 10 years ago when the park was built.

"Ten years ago, bikes have a lot of metal to them, so the metal would chip the concrete which made it tougher for skateboarders to ride,” he said.

But Hartwick said he is open to changing the rule.

"Why is there a sign that says no bikes at all? It's something that passed or is it something we can change. Let's open it up for debate and see where it ends,” Hartwick said.

On Tuesday, Hartwick will meet with Larson and other bikers to try and get the rule changed. That will take place at 5 p.m. in the Parks and Rec building in North Little Rock.