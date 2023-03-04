North Little Rock School District announces delayed start time for Wednesday morning

Out of an abundance of caution, the North Little Rock School District has announced a delayed start time for school and office times on Wednesday, April 5.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another round of severe weather is expected to hit the area beginning this evening into Wednesday morning.

Due to this, the North Little Rock School District has announced that out of an abundance of caution, they will be delaying school and office start times on Wednesday, April 5.

All campuses will be delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Below are the start times for each campus: