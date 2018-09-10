NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - People in Park Hill have started to notice a different glow in their neighborhood, as it's one of the first neighborhood to get new street light lamps.

All streets in North Little Rock may start to look a little different at night as all of the street lights are being replaced with LED Lamps. North Little Rock Electric began installation last week.

"It’s just right," said Richard Price who has lived in Park Hill 44 years and had new lights installed outside his home last week. “The light comes where it should be and not where it shouldn’t be and it’s actually pleasant to look at."

For the first time, North Little Rock Electric is changing the entire street lighting system. The light poles are the same, but now all 11,000 plus street lights in the city are being replaced with LED lamps. Installation started last week and should last about a year.

According to NLR Electric, replacing the streetlights to LED lamps is something they’ve been studying for years to improve lighting and energy efficiency.

“They should last a lot longer,” said Price.

The LED lights should provide more surface area lighting than most see in North Little Rock and you'll notice a different shine which may seem brighter in some areas. NLR Electric adds that lights are important to community safety and improved lights could mean improved safety.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Price.

North Little Rock Electric is starting replacements with the main thoroughfare. They hope to have all the lights installed by the end of next year.

© 2018 KTHV