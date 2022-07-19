North Little Rock purchases new trash cans for residents

The City of North Little Rock has purchased new trash containers for its residents, but delivery has been put on hold due to supply chain issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock wants to notify the public that they have now purchased new trash cans for all residents.

Each home will receive one container and there will be options later if you were to need more than one.

The new trash containers will not be delivered to residents until sometime in the fall due to supply chain issues.