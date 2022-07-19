North Little Rock purchases new trash cans for residents

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock wants to notify the public that they have now purchased new trash cans for all residents.
Each home will receive one container and there will be options later if you were to need more than one.
The new trash containers will not be delivered to residents until sometime in the fall due to supply chain issues.
For more information regarding the new trash containers, you can reach out to the North Little Rock Sanitation Department at (501) 371-8340 or email your questions to nlrsanitation@nlr.ar.gov.