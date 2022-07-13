Graffiti artist vandalizes North Little Rock, reward offered for information

The city of North Little Rock is offering a $2,000 reward for information about the person who has been vandalizing the streets with graffiti.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For months, commuters and officials in Little Rock have been aggravated by graffiti that has appeared in the city.

And recently, that same graffiti has also made made its way to North Little Rock.

North Little Rock city mayor, Terry Hartwick, said he wants to know who is behind it.

To some people, painting is a work of art, and a way to express themselves, and lately someone has been busy expressing themselves through an act of vandalism.

"He must own a paint store. He's probably got more paint than we got," Hartwick said.

There are various graffiti displays on cement columns on the underpass on Pike Avenue and 33rd street in North Little Rock.

Mayor Hartwick said they are unsightly and that we should try and keep the city clean.

"It's just something that shouldn't be there," Hartwick said.

The graffiti displays have also become an inconvenience to the city because they have had to continually cover up the spray paint.

"I've cleaned this up four times [and] I've spent more than $2,000 already," Hartwick described.

The person behind the graffiti has also gone to extreme heights to display their 'art.'

"He climbed up that pole, stood there, and painted graffiti on top of it," According to Hartwick.

The mayor's fear is that one little mistake could quickly become deadly.

"It's getting dangerous," Hartwick said. "He's going to hurt himself with where he's putting some of the graffiti."

The city posted about the graffiti on Tuesday and has asked anyone with any information to come forward.

At a recent city council meeting, Mayor Hartwick announced that the city will offer a $2,000 reward for anyone with information regarding the person responsible.

However, Hartwick said there could even be some sort of opportunity for the unknown painter.

"Hey, I may have him paint a mural for us someplace," Hartwick added. "Evidently, he's talented, [so] let's use his talent someplace else."

He also said he is serious about the reoccurring graffiti issue, which is why he has offered a hefty reward for information.

"I'll take him to court and what can he do? Community service and probably help me paint over things he's possibly done," Hartwick said.

He also just wants the artist to stop painting things around the city.

"I just think it's important that we try to keep these areas clean [and] when people are coming through our city that we show our best foot forward," Hartwick added.