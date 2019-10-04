NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department released a video on their Facebook page, with a message saying they loved their city.

Police officers and officials danced their way around Little Rock to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling," while lip-syncing the words.

On Tuesday, April 10, the North Little Rock First Responders danced, danced, danced their way to the City’s 2019 Public Safety Awards Luncheon.

This video was produced by NLRPD Media Specialist, Rusty Gartrell.