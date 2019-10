NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Sgt Cooper with NLRPD, an officer was on-scene at the Broadway Motel at approximately 2:52 p.m. on the 2800 block of E Broadway when they were approached by a man who was carrying a handgun.

The officer engaged with the suspect and who has now been identified as a black male, who was struck. The suspect is currently at the hospital receiving treatment.

The officer involved is safe with no injuries.

More on this story as it develops.