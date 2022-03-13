Police: One dead in North Little Rock following shooting on W. 38th Street

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that happened at the 800 block of W. 38th Street on Sunday evening.

According to a press release, the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. as officers responded to reports of a person being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying near the roadway.

Authorities said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that North Little Rock police are now investigating the homicide.

NLRPD has not yet released the name of the victim or any possible suspects at this time.

Police encourage those with information related to the shooting to contact their Tip Line at 501-680-8439 and want to remind the public that they can remain anonymous.