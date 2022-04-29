Another truck gets stuck under North Little Rock bridge

A semi truck is now causing traffic delays after it crashed into a North Little Rock railroad overpass heading near W. Broadway Street.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A traffic delay is underway after semi truck crashed into a North Little Rock railroad overpass.

The incident happened at an overpass near W. Broadway Street and has caused a traffic jam throughout Broadway and neighboring areas.

This incident comes after another semi-truck crashed under the same bridge weeks ago.

There is not yet any information on the extent of damage that was done to the overpass or what caused the crash to happen.

There's also no current information on injuries, or if there are any.