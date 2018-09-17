NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - North Little Rock citizens and leaders were asked to come together for a conversation. The forum was called Solidarity Sunday.

“Our communities are in trouble and we need to learn to foster more partnership with each other,” said event coordinator, Deborah Rhodes.

North Little Rock community leaders met at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with one goal in mind.

“The real conversation was not to be just finger pointing but it was to talk about issues, concerns, comments or to even say ‘hey you’re doing something right,’” said Rhodes.

A big topic was the youth in the community. Everything from their home life to how their treated by police officers were concerns.

North Little Rock Superintendent Bobby Acklin said it’s a group effort.

“The old cliché together we stand, divided we fall. Unity,” he said.

Another concern was how some police officers interact with citizens.

“It’s not always pleasant sometimes," said North Little Rock Chief of Police Mike Davis. "The questions that are given to you and some of the comments that are made but it is what it is. There’s a history here and you know law enforcement hasn’t always done it right and we’re still not doing it right always and so am I happy about that? No, but we’re working on trying to get better each and every day.”

Pastor Earl Graham said the community is starting on the right track with the open forum.

“We wanted to get all under one roof and promote information to the community and talk about ways that we as a church and community leaders can solve some of the issues that we deal with from day to day,” said Graham.

The people who attended hope to have another Solidarity Sunday in the future.

