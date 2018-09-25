NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Verizon Arena announced that it is currently seeking a new naming rights partner.

The term will begin in October 2019.

This will be the first naming rights partnership change since the building opened as Alltel Arena in 1999, spanning 20 years.

The 20-year term was for $7 million. This was all paid up front by Alltel, two years before the building opened in 1999. The decision to not renew was made by Verizon.

In the summer of 2009, after almost 10 years and five million visitors, Alltel Arena officially became Verizon Arena, with the merger of Alltel and Verizon Wireless.

Verizon Arena is currently evaluating future corporate partners and looks forward to announcing a new partnership soon.

