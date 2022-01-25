North Little Rock's 'Restaurant Week' is back for a second year

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau are using incentives to get people involved locally.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Restaurant Week is all about stimulating the economy, while also celebrating the 70 some odd local restaurants found in the city.

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau made it relatively easy for you to get involved this week. There's even a chance to win something at the end of it.

For every $10 you send at one of the local restaurants, you'll get one raffle ticket. Keep those receipts, because after you spend the $10, visit northlittlerock.org and upload pictures of your receipts there.

NLR's restaurant week stems from the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau's 'Setting The Table Initiative' which is meant to highlight all different aspects of the food scene in the city.

"We've got a lot of great locally owned restaurants, people who have spent a lot of time and generations," Heather Kouns with North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau said. "Also, it's good food. We want to focus on that and celebrating what we have to offer her in North Little Rock. This is the first event that is under the setting the table umbrella."

If you decide to eat local this week, there are three prizes from the raffle tickets. Top prize includes a dinner and show at the Argenta Community Theatre. A wine basket is second and third prize.

Restaurant week lasts until Sunday,. Jan. 30, and those with North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau tell us last year, just with uploaded receipts alone, nearly $3,000 were spent in local restaurants.