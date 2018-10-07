NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The North Little Rock city council approved new construction to take place on Riverfront Drive.

Mayor Joe Smith said city council voted 6-1 to allow the new developments to move in. He said new apartments will be built on the west side of the Broadway Bridge.

“[It’s] a new apartment complex that’s going to be 3 stories, 210 units,” Smith said.

Smith said the city sold part of the land to Smarthouse Way, LLC for about $2 million.

“We understand that riverfront property is the finest property to develop. We’ve really been waiting on the right project. This project seems to be exactly what we want,” Smith said.

Riverfront Drive will also be reduced from four lanes to two lanes. The two outer lanes on both sides will turn into a free parking lane instead.

Smith said this will help slow down traffic when the new apartments are finished.

“[We want to] try to calm the traffic number one, but also giving it that urban feel that everyone is looking for in downtowns of today,” Smith said.

Reducing the lanes and opening up property could also allow for more space for something like a new restaurant. Smith said there is definitely potential for that space.

“This is a first class project. It’s something that the city of North Little rock is proud of and it’s going to be here before you know it,” Smith said.

Smith said construction on those new apartments should begin next month.

He also said the reduction of the lanes on Riverfront Drive should be completed by next year.

