11-year-old charged after attacking 5-year-old on school bus

The 11-year-old has been charged with assault and battery, according to Sgt. Eric Brunner.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An 11-year-old has been charged after he allegedly attacked a 5-year-old on a Northview Public Schools bus.

The incident happened March 9. Sgt. Eric Brunner said the 11-year-old attacked a 5-year-old, causing minor injuries.

The child's parents, Jermon Burrell and Timia Blanton, were shown a video of the incident. They say their son was invited to sit with a group of older kids who then attacked him, hitting his head against a metal window fixture and kicking him in the stomach repeatedly.

"He was just trying his hardest to fight them off, but they were just too strong," said Blanton.

Brunner said Wednesday the 11-year-old has been charged with assault and battery. Parents of both children have been informed of the charges.

Burrell and Blanton say the bus driver did nothing to help their son while he was being attacked. The driver was placed on administrative leave after the incident. Brunner said the driver was not charged or a suspect in the investigation.

Superintendent Scott Korpak issued a statement after the fight, saying he was horrified by the incident and that the school is working with the student's family to ensure they have the support they need.

School officials are asking all parents to talk with their children about the importance of reporting mean or bullying behaviors.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.