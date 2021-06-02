Northwest Arkansas native set to appear in new Disney Channel TV show

Adam Henslee will be appearing on the Disney channel’s show "Secrets of Sulphur Springs."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas native is set to star in a new tv series on the Disney Channel.

Adam Henslee was born in Fayetteville and grew up in Springdale. He says he fondly recalls romping around in the woods and hiking the trails of Arkansas.

Henslee and his two older brothers enjoyed playing improv games and recording the fun on camera which inspired him to pursue an acting career.

He’ll be appearing on the Disney Channel’s show "Secrets of Sulphur Springs."

The show is about a group of kids who travel back in time through a portal then become involved in the mystery of a girl who disappeared from a Louisiana town in the 1990s

Henslee plays a camp counselor who finds the troublemaking kids.

“It’s definitely one of my top experiences on a set. All the actors and the kids are so talented, so it was awesome," he said. "It’s awesome to see these younger kids just like be better actors than I am, and how good they are and just how much fun they’re having."

Henslee says you can be from a small town, make things happen, and live your dreams.