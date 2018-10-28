LINCOLN, Ark. (AP) - A northwest Arkansas police chief has been fired with officials saying only that he is under investigation.

The City of Lincoln announced Saturday on Facebook that Brian Key was fired by Mayor Rob Hulse and that no further information would be provided because of an ongoing investigation.

A phone call to City Hall was answered Saturday with a message that it is closed and phone number listed for Key was disconnected.

A later Facebook post says former Lincoln Police Chief Russell Morphis is interim chief. Morphis confirmed Saturday that he is interim chief, but said he can't comment further.

Mayor Hulse had announced Wednesday that Key was on paid leave pending an investigation.

Key was promoted from assistant chief to chief in August, following the retirement of Morphis.

