Arkansas officials issue 'high' wildfire risk for entire state

The Arkansas Forestry Division notes that under "high" risk, fires ignite easily and spread quickly.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The entire state of Arkansas has now been put into the 'high' risk category for wildfires.

Last week, the entire state of Arkansas was at a moderate fire danger level.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock says the recent and persistent high temperatures across the state coupled with little rain have put the state under a high fire danger level.

The Arkansas Forestry Division notes that under high risk, fires ignite easily and spread quickly. If left unattended, brush and campfires are likely to escape and spread. Officials say that these fires may become serious if not attacked early.

All 75 counties in Arkansas are now under a High Wildfire Danger risk. #ARwx pic.twitter.com/kej3ESS3dc — Arkansas Forestry Division (@ARForestryDiv) July 25, 2022





For areas that have announced burn bans, click here for a list of counties in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The Arkansas Forestry Division lists equipment malfunction, burning debris, lightning, vehicles and arson as the top instances that can spark a wildfire.

Officials say lawns, fields and wooded areas are exceptionally dry.

If you see a wildfire call and file a report at 1-800-468-8834.









5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.