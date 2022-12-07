Arkansas officials issue 'high' wildfire risk for entire state

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The entire state of Arkansas has now been put into the 'high' risk category for wildfires.
Last week, the entire state of Arkansas was at a moderate fire danger level.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock says the recent and persistent high temperatures across the state coupled with little rain have put the state under a high fire danger level.
The Arkansas Forestry Division notes that under high risk, fires ignite easily and spread quickly. If left unattended, brush and campfires are likely to escape and spread. Officials say that these fires may become serious if not attacked early.
For areas that have announced burn bans, click here for a list of counties in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
The Arkansas Forestry Division lists equipment malfunction, burning debris, lightning, vehicles and arson as the top instances that can spark a wildfire.
Officials say lawns, fields and wooded areas are exceptionally dry.
If you see a wildfire call and file a report at 1-800-468-8834.
RELATED: Burn bans in place across Arkansas
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.