NWA Mall opens 25-year-old time capsule buried in the food court

Northwest Arkansas Mall opened its time capsule from 1997 today and has plans to bury another time capsule to be opened in 25 years or 2047.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Where were you 25 years ago? Many can answer that question.

"Wow 25 years ago…” Steve Clarke, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce President said.

In 1997, the Northwest Arkansas Mall expanded its property. To celebrate the completion of the project, the then employees packed a time capsule and buried it in the food court.

On Thursday, March 17, the current staff dug up the box and opened it for the first time in 25 years.

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce hosted the event in partnership with the Northwest Arkansas Mall. Many gathered in the food court to see what artifacts were inside.

Many attendees reflected on where they were around the time capsule was buried.

The former head of housekeeping shared that she was there to help complete the project. In the time capsule, Rose said she placed her old uniform.

"It’s melancholy this place was my life. It really was I so enjoyed working here, ” Rose King said.

She said the mall has a special place in her heart because it's where she met her now-husband.

The former Mayor of Fayetteville Fred Hanna left a list of things reductions for the year 2022. Most of the predictions on that list came to pass.

“ It feels great, it predicted we’d have 85,000 people, we have close to 96,000 people. It was predicted that we would still be reported as one of the best cities in the country to live that’s still true," Clarke said.

As the mall reflected on the past, the time capsule brought on the question, "What will the next 25 years look like?" Northwest Arkansans have high expectations.

“We will continue to grow, we will continue to be the second-largest city in Arkansas, we will become a healthcare mecca," Steve Clarke said.

“I’m sure it’ll be growing. That’s what the mayor said back then," Rick Paumgarden said.

In addition to predictions and old mall uniforms, the box held several VHS tapes, lingerie from Victoria's Secret and a newspaper with a headline about the Arkansas Razorbacks heading to Michigan for basketball.

Northwest Arkansas Mall plans to bury another time capsule to be opened in 25 years or 2047 but has not yet set a date to bury it.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.