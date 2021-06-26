NWA Pride Parade underway this weekend

The Northwest Arkansas Pride Parade is underway this weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NWA Equality is ending June with a bang. The organization is kicked off its 17th annual NWA pride Parade today (June 25) at noon.

People have traveled as far as Joplin and even Brazil to experience the parade.

“I'm just really excited about the parade, we're gonna get here early and hopefully be in the front and have lots of fun,” Haylee Pyburn of Joplin said.

Another Pride goer says she’s from Brazil was just happy to experience her first.

“Yeah, never been to pride anywhere so it's gonna be a new experience, and I'm just excited to see everyone and see the braid and all the colors and everything,” Chiara Sbravatti of Brazil said.

Businesses were also preparing. One employee says she’s anticipating two things.

“Usually Saturdays are pretty busy for us but I'm thinking, with the parade, I'm assuming, either like one of two things. One that we get a huge crowd of people that comes to watch them a lot of people come inside, or just two tracks a lot of people to come in later, so I'm happy with either entrepreneur,” Page Wheeler of Dickson Street Book Shop said.