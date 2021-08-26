Arkansas casino offering $16 an hour to fully vaccinated employees

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort will be incentivizing employees to be fully vaccinated by raising the minimum wage to $16 an hour for non-tipped workers.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort announced Thursday it is incentivizing employees to get the vaccine by raising the minimum wage of non-tipped employees to $16 an hour or $8.50 an hour for employees who are tipped.

In addition, salaried team members will receive a 3% increase if they are fully vaccinated with a new beginning starting salary of $40,000 a year.

Employees currently working at the Hot Springs casino are eligible for the vaccine incentive through Dec. 31.

“We live in challenging times right now,” said Oaklawn President Louis Cella.

“We are struggling to fill open positions and COVID is still hanging on. With the vaccine incentive, we are looking to change the financial health of our current and future team members. Most importantly, Oaklawn believes in protecting the health of our team members, their families and our community. The vaccine incentive, coming on the heels of the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine, should move those unvaccinated to become vaccinated.”

New employees after Jan 1, 2022, will be eligible for the incentive by providing a valid vaccination card.