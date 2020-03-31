HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Oaklawn Racing & Gaming announced Tuesday afternoon that it is extending closing the casino until April 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after it was announced by Governor Asa Hutchinson in a press conference Tuesday that the total positive cases in Arkansas were up to 523, with 31 being in Garland County.

Oaklawn said the closure includes the Silks Bar and Grill, Bistro 2705 and the Sports Book.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

523 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

6,482 total tests

5,959 negative test results

8 reported deaths

35 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

WATCH RECENT PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: