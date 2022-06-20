37-year-old Stephanie Tuell of Odessa has been charged with Murder.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested a suspect involved in a homicide incident on June 18.

At 6:20 p.m., OPD and Fire Rescue received calls about a gunshot victim located at 2502 North Tom Green. Upon their arrival, officers found a male inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

The male victim was immediately transported to MCH where he would succumb to his injuries. The male was later identified as 58-year-old Joe Abril.

Soon after, OPD arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Stephanie Tuell, and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Tuell has been charged with Murder.

The affidavit provided by the City of Odessa said that when the officers arrived to the scene, they found Tuell in the front yard of the residence. Officers then went inside the residence and found Joe Abril with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the back of the head.

Tuell was heard saying "I wish I was sorry but I'm not." Tuell was later read her rights. She continued to say in her opening statement that "No one messes with my kids."

Tuell has been officially charged with intentionally and knowingly killing her husband, a first degree Murder charge.