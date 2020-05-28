LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Editor's Note: The attached video represents an overview of Starks' journey since the shooting of Bradley Blackshire. The video was published in January 2020.

Officer Charles Starks with the Little Rock Police Department has filed a lawsuit against Police Chief Keith Humphrey and Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Charles Starks was the officer who fatally shot Bradley Blackshire in February 2019. Although the shooting was ruled justifiable, he was still fired from the department in May 2019.

In the lawsuit, Starks alleges that Humphrey sent a letter "falsely claiming that the Plaintiff had exhausted all appeals." Starks, along with several other members of the police department, believe the investigation was rushed due to pressure from Mayor Frank Scott, according to the suit.

The decision to fire Starks was upheld by the Civil Service Commission, but overturned when the Pulaski County Circuit Court ordered LRPD to reinstate Starks to the department and give him back pay.

Since he has been reinstated, Starks has been allegedly retaliated against by Chief Keith Humphrey, according to the lawsuit.

