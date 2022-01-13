Officials continue search for woman who disappeared while paddleboarding

Maumelle's 'Park on the River' stayed busy on Thursday as statewide agencies continued their search for Ashley Haynes, who has been missing for roughly 24-hours.

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Maumelle's 'Park on the River' stayed busy on Thursday as statewide agencies continued their search for Ashley Haynes, who has been missing for roughly 24-hours after paddleboarding along the Arkansas River.

The Maumelle Police Department confirmed that their main focus for the time being is that of the 'Park on the River.'

Authorities both inside and outside of the city are helping, as Arkansas State Police used it's helicopter to aid in the search early Thursday morning.

Help also came from the North Little Rock Police Department, who used a drone to assist in finding Haynes.

The search saw an all-hands-on deck approach as the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office confirmed they would be assisting in the search as well.

Throughout the process, officials have been unable to comment, but there are some things they were able to confirm about the case.

Haynes was last seen paddleboarding down the Arkansas River, with family members reporting her missing around 6 p.m. Wednesday after not hearing from her.

In the time since Haynes was reported missing, family members have confirmed that her paddleboard was found Thursday by officials.

With the unpredictability that comes with any body of water, we wanted to know what the river could have looked like Wednesday.

We turned to Samuel Ellis, who owns Rock Town River Outfitters and rents paddle boards to people.

"The right circumstances, any body of water can be dangerous," Ellis said. "But that's why you want to make sure you have all the safety precautions, as far as a life jacket and a paddleboard leash."

Ellis said the water could also pose some extra challenges this time of year.

"Unless you're very confident and comfortable and you've been in cold water before, then that's what really causes the danger issue," he said. "Again, it's the circumstances of cold weather and rough water, or windy water, windy days that can be what's dangerous."