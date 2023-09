The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing 41-year-old woman.

Angelo Pearson was last seen in Little Rock and is described as five feet tall and about 115 pounds.

Authorities said she is possibly in a 2017 Black Toyota Camry with an Arkansas license plate No. 884YEK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Little Rock detectives at 501-404-3016 or 501-37104829.