Officials working to suppress Ouachita National Forest wildfire

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to reports, authorities expect the Fodderstack wildfire that's currently burning in the Ouachita National Forest to gradually burn over the coming days.

The Viles Branch and Eagle Rock trails are closed until further notice and authorities encourage those in the area to be aware of the smoky conditions.

Authorities detected the wildfire on Nov. 28 around 11:30 a.m. as it sat at 350 acres. But as it burns over the next few days, it's expected to reach its full containment of more than 2,000 acres.

The fire is located in an inaccessible area around steep terrain roughly five miles east of Shady Lake Campground, which is why fire managers have decided to allow it to burn toward "easily accessible, pre-existing control lines."

The fire is unlikely to see much growth overnight due to the cooler temperatures, as a cold front in expected to take place in the area on Friday.

Authorities plan to use full fire suppression tactics to extinguish the Fodderstack wildfire and air operations will be will be used for suppression if necessary and conditions allow.