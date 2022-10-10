Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas

Most counties across Arkansas are under a burn ban right now, and fire officials explain how they've been on high alert for any flare-up that might happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse.

Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.

Though battling a house fire hasn't been anything new to firefighters, as Arkansas's drought has continued to linger, it's become an even bigger threat.

"Right now, the conditions are perfect for fire spread, especially wildland fires and grass fires. We're running on several of those," Little Rock Fire Captain, Jason Weaver said.

Captain Weaver explained that a fire broke out on Monday near Central High school, and it quickly spread from a house all the way to the yard.

"We did have a little bit of spread in the grass towards the neighboring house. But that structure is safe, we put the fire out and it was far enough distance. It wasn't ever under any threat," he added.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly, and luckily no one was inside. They have still been working to identify the cause of the fire.

Captain Weaver also explained that any fire can spread quickly when conditions are extremely dry.

He mentioned that their biggest concern is open burns.

"People trying to get rid of debris, but now's not the time to do it. Last week or so there's been four or five," he said.

When it comes to farmers and controlled burns, he explained that they should get permission to do it, first.

"But right now, the majority of them aren't doing it because if you do set a fire and it gets away from you, you can be held responsible for the damages. So they're pretty cautious about it," he said.

His best advice is that you should always pay attention to what's around you.