Officials warn of wildfire danger as statewide burn bans continue

The heat and drought have Arkansas fire and forestry workers on high alert as wildfires increase in frequency.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON, Ark. — Benton is one of the last cities in the state to put in a burn ban— and with dry conditions persisting, officials have been on high alert for wildfires.

State Forester Joe Fox said the Forestry Division is ready in case a summer fire breaks out.

"We expect conditions to worsen. I'm sure everyone's seen the temperature predictions for the next seven or eight days, they're horrible," Fox said.

This is why officials have stressed the importance of statewide burn bans and want citizens to stay informed and know how they can help prevent a blaze.

"This is the first time since 2012 or 10 years ago, that we've had a drought of this magnitude across the state," Fox said. "We've been having anywhere from 10 to 20 fires a day, in the last few days. Some days less than 10. Most days less than 20."

He explained that the number of wildfires has gone up, and we can expect them to continue to increase if we don't get rain soon.

"We would need about somewhere between six to 18 inches of rain, depending on where you're located to get back to a normal non-drought condition," said Michael Blazier, Dean of College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas Monticello.

Blazier said there are some simple everyday things to watch out for which can prevent fires.

"Like dumping a cigarette out of the out of the window. Trailers that have any kind of metal dragging from them. Those are kicking sparks out, it'd be easier to start a fire with being inattentive and things like that," Blazier said.

He also said that if the fire starts, it can spread quickly.

"I've seen one, an entire acre light off within 30 minutes of a car driving by under that exact circumstance, rebar hanging from the back of a trailer," Blazier explained.

If a wildfire were to spread to a forest, the results could be especially destructive.

"The more that happens across the landscape, the more that can eventually become an attractant to insects and disease on the back end of that," he said.

Although most Arkansans aren't a fan of the state's humidity, it can actually help slow down the spread of wildfire, according to Fox. Additionally, having little to no wind can help reduce the spread too.

"We would ask all citizens just to be aware of your surroundings," Fox said.