According to ASP, 55-year-old Lavel Hammons was lying on the road of Exit 37 on I-40 when he was struck and killed.

OZARK, Ark. — An Oklahoma City man was killed after being run over by a Mack truck in Ozark Monday (March 22) evening.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, around 8:30 p.m. Monday, 55-year-old Lavel Hammons was lying on the road of Exit 37 on I-40 when he was struck and killed.

It's unknown at this time why Hammons was lying on the road.

The driver was not injured in the accident.