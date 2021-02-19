17-year-old Oklahoma girl drowns trying to rescue dog from frozen pond

She walked out onto a frozen pond to retrieve the dog, fell through the ice, and didn't resurface.

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma — A 17-year-old girl drowned in eastern Oklahoma on Thursday (Feb. 18) when she was attempting to save a dog from a frozen pond.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said the drowning occurred at approximately 5:21 p.m. in Dewar, Okla. after she walked out onto a frozen pond in an effort to retrieve the dog.

She fell through the ice and did not resurface.

According to a News on 6 report, the girl's mother told deputies that she came home and found the dog in the pond and some clothing and then called 911.

Fire crews in the area spent hours trying to rescue the girl, with crews taking 15-minute shifts, according to a report from KOTV.

They were unable to save her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

Officials are warning everyone that even though ice may look thick on ponds right now, it's not, and it's easy to fall through.

On Monday night (Feb. 15), a 53-year-old man died in Delaware Co. after falling through ice on Grand Lake while attempting to rescue both of his dogs that fell through as well, according to KOTV.