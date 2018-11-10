OTTO, Ark. (KTHV ) - Keith Stephens, the Chief of Communications for Arkansas Game and Fish, has confirmed that there was a drowning yesterday, Oct. 10, at 9:30 p.m. The incident happened at a lake in the North Lake subdivision near Otto and Vilonia.

According to Stephens, a small flat-bottom boat capsized and all three men on the boat swam to safety on the shore. However, two of the men went back out, perhaps to get the boat, and one of the men drowned during that time.

Currently, AGFC is unsure why the boat flipped, why the men went back out, how the man died and if there were life jackets in the boat. The body was recovered today, Oct. 11.

This story is still developing.

