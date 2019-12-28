CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department and Conway Fire Department responded to a house fire on Maplewood Street early Saturday morning, police say.

A 46-year-old man was found dead after the fire was put out.

The identify of the man has not yet been released and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Police do not believe foul play was involved.

RELATED: Grandmother and grandson die in Lonoke County house fire Sunday morning

RELATED: Elderly NC couple loses home in fire one day after burying son, and two months after their daughter's death