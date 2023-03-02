One dead after residential fire in Hot Springs

The Hot Springs police and fire departments responded to a house fire on Friday and discovered a dead body upon arrival.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead after a residential fire in Hot Springs on Friday.

According to authorities, the Hot Springs Police Department and the Hot Springs Fire Department arrived at the house on Alcorn Street at approximately 3 p.m. in reference to a residential fire.

Police said that the fire department worked quickly to extinguish the fire, but located one dead person was the residence upon entry.

This incident is under investigation by the Hot Springs Fire Department with the assistance of the Hot Springs Police Department.