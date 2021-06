Police say one person is dead after a Lonoke County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 89 around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office, one person is dead after a Lonoke County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 89 around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Arkansas State Police are now investigating.

Due to the ongoing investigation, officers say no further information can be released at this time.