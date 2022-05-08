Fatal collision on S. University Ave.

On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Ave.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers that Barnett had died from his injuries.

Accident Reconstruction Officers were requested to gather additional information from the scene and speak to witnesses.

Information currently indicates that Barnett was traveling northbound on University Avenue at a high speed when he struck the traffic signal pole.

Barnett's next of kin has been notified as the investigation continues.