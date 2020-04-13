JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — The Easter Sunday storms left behind damage all across Arkansas, and they also turned deadly in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, one person died after a tree fell on a home just north of White Hall around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night.

There are also multiple trees and power lines down in that area.

Clean up will begin all across the state this morning.

In Pine Bluff, volunteers will meet at New Life Church at 7:30 a.m. and help their neighbors dealing with damage.

As of 5:30 a.m, there are more than 142,000 outages in the state of Arkansas.

Jefferson, Drew, Clark, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Cleveland are some of the most affected areas with more than 75 percent reported outages.

