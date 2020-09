A 25-year-old has died and a second victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Monday afternoon.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to the Indiandale Apartments on Lowrey Street at around 3:10 p.m. and found two shooting victims.

Tredevon Manning, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was found with serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.