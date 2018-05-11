One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Tates Mill Road in Pulaski County early Monday morning.

According to Lieutenant Cody Burk, deputies arrived on scene where the collision occurred between a Union Pacific Utility truck and a Chevrolet Silverado.

According to witnesses inside the Silverado, 41-year-old Rosalind Craig allegedly stole the truck in the Memphis area and "was driving around aimlessly."

Police say Craig told the other passengers they were leaving Memphis because they were "being possessed by demons." Craig also mentioned "taking them on the other side of heaven to meet Jesus."

The driver of the Union Pacific truck told police that when he came around the corner the Silverado was in the wrong lane and he was unable to avoid it, causing the crash.

Two adults and three children were inside the Silverado during the crash.

Police confirmed that the Silverado was stolen from Shelby County, Tennessee and was owned by the county.

No other serious injuries were reported.

