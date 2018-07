Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Nandina Circle, which is right off Stagecoach Road.

Police say the victim has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

#BREAKING- @LRpolice are working a shooting at 9 Nandina Circle in SW LR. The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. A possible suspect has been taken into custody. — Katlyn Gardenhire (@KatlynTHV11) July 11, 2018

