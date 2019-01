YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - According to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, a local coordinator in Yell County reported a one-vehicle accident that left one dead.

Officials said the accident occurred on Highway 28 near Plainview, after the car went off the road and landed into Lake Nimrod. One other person was thought to be missing, but was later found at a nearby residence.

Authorities said the Yell County dive team recovered the vehicle from the lake.