Opposing Arkansas groups unite to fight against recreational marijuana issue

A big issue on the November ballot is legalizing recreational marijuana. Two groups that don't usually see eye-to-eye gathered at the capitol in opposition to this.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — A big issue on the November ballot will be legalizing recreational marijuana— today, two groups that don't usually see eye-to-eye gathered at the capitol in opposition to this ballot issue.

Jerry Cox, the Executive Director of the Family Council Action Committee, and Melissa Fults with Arkansas for Cannabis reform are usually on opposing sides when it comes to marijuana.

“My husband and I have fought for the last 12 years, we were able to get medical marijuana on the ballot,” said Fults.

Fults has been a marijuana advocate for years, while the organization Cox is a part of opposes recreational marijuana in our state.



“The amendment is not written for the people of Arkansas,” said Cox. “It's written for the marijuana industry.”

Ahead of the November election, the two are now finding themselves on the same side of the issue.

"Even though I think we should have recreational legal, and make sure that people quit going to jail for it, amendment four is not our answer,” said Fults.

“We both agree wholeheartedly that issue four is a terrible amendment, it's fatally flawed," said Cox.



Though they are both against the amendment, it wasn't for the same reason. For Fults, she said that one concern topped the list.

“The first and foremost thing is it does not expunge convictions, even small ones," said Fults.

As a person who uses medical marijuana herself, she said that another worry is access.

“If you have 90,000 patients and they're paying $400 an ounce, in that same group of people suddenly starts serving 90,000 plus 300,000 the supply and demand are going to be so disproportionate,” said Fults.



Cox is against marijuana entirely and said that if the issue passes it won't benefit Arkansans.



"Local communities can't zone these local communities can't tax these,” added Cox. “Even the legislature can't tax it. They put a piddly little tax on the marijuana.”



Meanwhile, supporters of the measure said that letting voters decide the issue will be the next step after Arkansans approved medical marijuana back in 2016.