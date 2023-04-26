Airplane-shaped playground now at Osage Park in Bentonville

A new aviation-themed playground has been installed in Osage Park.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Osage Park's new aviation-themed playground is now open to the public in Bentonville. The playground is shaped like an airplane and is made with powder-coated steel and cargo nets.

The theme was chosen as an homage to Thaden Field, the private airport that neighbors the park to the west.

“The new playground at Osage encourages kids to climb, play, and use their imaginations," said Angie Chavez, the site manager at Osage Park.

Benches and shades surround the new play area so parents, friends and family can sit comfortably while they watch their kids play.

