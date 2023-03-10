Oscar nominee bringing directorial debut to Filmland 2023

A special screening of Michael Shannon's directorial debut, Eric LaRue, will be shown at CALS Ron Robinson Theater on Saturday, October 14.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A special screening of Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon's directorial debut, Eric LaRue, will be shown at CALS Ron Robinson Theater on Saturday, October 14.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $40 and tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, October 5 here.

Before the show, guests are welcome to join a happy hour at Flora Jean’s, and after the screening, Shannon will be joined by long-time collaborator Jeff Nichols for a live Q+A at Cache.

"Michael Shannon and Jeff Nichols have a powerful creative partnership that spans almost two decades, having collaborated on eight films to date. We are beyond excited to see them talk from this new perspective, peer-to-peer as directors, with Michael Shannon's directorial debut. We are so thankful to Filmland for this special opportunity," said producers Sarah Green, Karl Hartman and Jina Panebianco.

The film follows the emotional story of two parents seeking solace in rival religious congregations in the aftermath of a shocking crime at the hands of their son and is based on a play by Brett Neveu of the same name.