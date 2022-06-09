Ouachita Baptist University mourns loss of football player

Ouachita Baptist University and the community of Arkadelphia are in mourning after the loss of Clark Yarbrough, a football player who died suddenly over the weekend.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The entire Arkadelphia community has been in mourning over the loss of a leader on campus.

21-year-old Clark Yarbrough died after collapsing early on Sunday morning, but the details of his death have not been released, because an autopsy is underway.

In honor of Yarbrough, the lights of Cliff Harris Stadium, home of the Ouachita Baptist University football team, were a little dimmer on Tuesday evening.

Head football coach, Todd Knight, described Yarbrough as "an amazing young man" and also said he was a "great leader."

Coach Knight and the rest of the community have all been focusing on who Yarbrough was.

"He was an honorable mention, all-conference player coming off of last year and had really high expectations coming into this year," Knight explained. "There's a hole in that dressing room, not just as a player but as a leader and a mentor to the young guys."

Clark, a native of Rowlett, a suburb of Dallas, was a key player on the defense. Asides from playing football, he played an even bigger role in the lives of those around him.

"You know, make you reflect and think about your words and decisions you make and how you live your life, and Clark was a great example of that," Knight said. "Living through his faith, and I'm proud that I know Clark Yarbrough."

Clark spent 4 years with the OBU Tigers, and there are plenty of memories to go around— Knight explained there's a recent one that has kept him going.

"I've got a pretty new little baby grandson, he's two years old. and he was fist bumping with Clark," Knight said. "That picture I'll have for a lifetime."

Yarbrough was remembered at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, which has shown that those memories are even bigger than the community in Arkadelphia.

Rex Nelson, announcer for the Tigers explained that one of his trademarks on a Ouachita touchdown was to "the promised land."

"Clark was a believer, and on this day, I have no doubt, he has seen the true promised land," said Nelson.

Though there is no answer for the hole that Yarbrough has left behind, Knight said this won't stop the team or slow them down. He added that it's not what Clark would have wanted.