The Ouachita County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying a child who was found on Highway 24 near Harvey's Grocery in Camden.

Authorities believe the child is in between the ages of two and four and has long braided hair.

If you have any information about the child, you are asked to contact the Ouachita County Sheriff's Department at (870)-251-5300 or Detective Nathan Greeley at (870)-675-1272.

