New outdoor sports bar opening at the Razorback Stadium this fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback fans will be able to crack open a cold one inside of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium's outdoor sports bar, Big Red's, this fall.
University of Arkansas Director of Athletics, Hunter Yurachek, posted an update on the construction to his social media. In the post, Yurachek claims this will be the largest outdoor sports bar in an on-campus venue.
