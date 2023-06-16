New outdoor sports bar opening at the Razorback Stadium this fall

UA Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek shared pictures of the bar under construction.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback fans will be able to crack open a cold one inside of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium's outdoor sports bar, Big Red's, this fall.

University of Arkansas Director of Athletics, Hunter Yurachek, posted an update on the construction to his social media. In the post, Yurachek claims this will be the largest outdoor sports bar in an on-campus venue.

Coming this Fall to DWR Razorback Stadium... "Big Red's". The largest outdoor sports bar in an on campus venue. Construction is now underway. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/QUTsBEdLvi — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 15, 2023

